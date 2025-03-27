The last couple of years have seen a rise in live-action adaptations and streaming platforms buying rights to franchises and popular novels. Be it It Ends With Us, Avatar, The Witcher, Bridgerton, Red, White & Royal Blue, or The Summer I Turned Pretty, the adaptations have seen great success.

The continuous success of live-action adaptations has led to even more being green-lit and put into production by platforms and studios. Popular cartoon character Scooby-Doo is now joining the list, as Netflix has announced that a live-action adaptation is officially in the works.

All We Know About Scooby-Doo Live-Action Adaptation

Scooby-Doo has become popular in comics, films, and animated series, but this is the first time a live-action series is set to be made based on the iconic dog and the mystery group. As per the official release, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg are the showrunners, and they “are going back to the beginning, to the terrifying case that started it all.”

The show is based on the iconic characters by Hanna-Barbera and is a “modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog.” Per the synopsis of the series, “During their final summer at Camp Ruby-Spears, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy.”

The puppy “may have been a witness to a supernatural murder.” With the help of “pragmatic and scientific townie Velma” and the smart but strange new kid Freddy, the group sets out to solve the case that is giving them not just nightmares but also threatening to expose all of their secrets. Fans are already excited about the upcoming Netflix show and its big potential.

A Scooby-Doo live-action series is coming to Netflix! In this modern reimagining, old friends Shaggy and Daphne team up at summer camp with scientific townie Velma and the strange but handsome Fred to solve the mystery of a lonely lost Great Dane puppy — who may have witnessed a… pic.twitter.com/zNipea5gz6 — Netflix (@netflix) March 26, 2025

Apart from being the showrunners, Josh and Scott are also set to executive produce the show with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Leigh London Redman. Netflix posted a photo of the script of episode one on social media platforms, officially announcing production.

Greg told Tudum, “One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cels.” He felt, “Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation.” The team is excited to partner with Warner and Netflix to bring “Scooby-Doo to life.”

Shows like The Witcher, Wednesday, One Piece, and Avatar are all adaptations of popular literary novels. All of them have seen a lot of success and love from the audience. The team hopes to receive the same from the fans when the Scooby-Doo adaptation is released and consumed by long-time viewers of the media franchise. The most recent Scooby series was Velma.

