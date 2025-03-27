The drama in Port Charles has been escalating with each new day. The previous episode saw Lulu making an admission while Kristina was on the warpath. Ava briefed Ric, Jordan questioned Curtis and lastly, Laura and Ezra clashed. There’s more where that came from in the coming episodes.

From surprising responses and congratulations to confessions and chats, here’s what fans can expect from the March 27, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running and popular daytime drama series that has managed to win the hearts of the audience.

General Hospital Spoilers: March 27, 2025

The episode on Thursday will feature Lucky surprising Elizabeth. The two former spouses have been inching closer every day and the sparks are flying without restraint. When he surprises her with an invitation to go on a quick getaway for the weekend, will Elizabeth accept his offer? Or will she have other things to do and focus on instead of their blooming romance?

It could be the perfect time away to strengthen their reigniting relationship again. On the other hand, Jason is wary. Has he found out something else about Brennan and his past? He warned Carly about staying away from Brennan but she is stubborn and blind to reality due to her feelings for him. Will this put her in danger? Up next, Felicia simply puts Sasha on the spot.

What is it about and how will the latter respond? Does she have questions she needs answers to or is there something else Felicia wants to know from Sasha? When Jordan opens up to Isaiah, will this make their bond even stronger? What could she be confessing to him? Is it about her past or her present feelings for him? Or maybe even their future together?

Elsewhere, Alexis summons Ric to her office. Does she have something new to discuss with him? Could it be about Sonny? Especially with Kristina now hot on her heels to take revenge for not just the Sonny altercation but also the fact that she lost the baby she was carrying for Molly because of her not too long ago. Will she change her mind or is she stubborn to do it?

Lastly, a few weeks ago, Michael was badly burned in Sonny’s penthouse and later hospitalized where he asked to be moved to Germany for some treatment. While everyone thought it was one of Sonny’s many enemies to have done that, Brick has got a new report. Now that there’s a lead that leads to the one who caused the accident, who will be the final culprit?

