Outlander has managed to make a deep mark on the hearts of fans and the audience. Its massive success has also led to several seasons of the historical drama, which is based on the book series of the same name. The seventh season wrapped up in January this year, and an eighth season is already expected to be released, even though an official date is unknown.

Meanwhile, a prequel to the franchise is well on the way. The show Outlander: Blood Of My Blood has been quite an anticipated release since it was first announced. The first look of the series is out, and here’s what we know about the upcoming edition, including what to expect and cast details.

Outlander: Blood Of My Blood: What To Expect From Prequel Series?

The first look shows pictures of all the major characters that will play an important part in the storyline of Outlander: Blood of My Blood. For the unversed, it is a prequel that will focus on two love stories centuries apart but based on the characters created by Diana Gabaldon. Outlander revolves around Jamie, played by Sam Heughan, and Claire Fraser, played by Caitríona Balfe.

Outlander: Blood Of My Blood will focus on Jamie’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie, and it takes place 20 years before Outlander. The other love story will be of Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, set in WWI England. As per the description, both couples “fight against loyalty, desire, passion, and destiny to defy the forces that seek to tear them apart.”

Outlander: Blood Of My Blood: Cast

As for the cast, Jamie Roy plays Brian Fraser, while Harriet Slater plays Ellen MacKenzie. Hermione Corfield portrays Julia Moristo, while Jeremy Irvine is cast as Henry Beauchamp. On the other hand, some more familiar roles will also be seen in the upcoming prequel.

Rory Alexander will play Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, Séamus McLean Ross will be seen as Colum MacKenzie, Sam Retford will essay Dougal MacKenzie, Conor MacNeill will be Ned Gowan, and Tony Curran will be Simon Fraser aka Lord Lovat. A release date is yet to be announced.

Regardless, Outlander: Blood of My Blood is scheduled to premiere on Starz in the summer. Meanwhile, fans are excited to witness the love stories of the characters they have seen the older versions of. Many are very happy with the casting choices and satisfied with the chosen actors.

One user said, “No matter how many times I see it, casting Hermione as Claire’s mum is a freaking FANTASTIC choice.” Another commented, “Holy crap they cast Brian perfectly!” while a third replied, “Cannot wait for this! Casting is outstanding.” A fourth felt, “I cannot wait to devour this one.”

