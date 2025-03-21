While the fate of Vanderpump Rules has witnessed a major change with the show being rebooted with a new cast, Vanderpump Villa is returning with a brand new season. And it promises even more fun, aesthetics and drama to enjoy with a bucket of popcorn for all the reality TV enthusiasts.

The series revolves around Lisa Vanderpumop’s employees and this new edition features some surprising new guests and an exciting new location. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season of the hit reality series, including when it’s premiering, what to expect and the guest list.

Vanderpump Villa Season 2: Premiere Date & Cast

Season 2 of Vanderpump Villa will premiere on Hulu on April 24, 2025. The staff will be journeying to Castello Rosato where they are expected by Lisa to entertain and take care of the guests. Whoever becomes an exceptional employee will not only get a job opportunity but also a $30,000 bonus.

View Post Here

As for the cast, Stassi Schroeder who is known for Vanderpump Rules, will be a special VIP this season. As for the staff, Anthony is the executive chef, Marciano is a server, Grace is a housekeeper, Hannah is a server, Andre is a bartender, Gabriella is an events coordinator, Ashley is a cook, Tyler is an activities coordinator, Hagen is a housekeeper, and Lexee is a bartender.

To add to it, Dominic is a cook, Tyler is a server, Alyssa is a server, Bridget is a sous chef, Aidan is a server, Sianna is an events coordinator, Siadi is a guest services caretaker, Sheribel is a server, and Sam is a bartender. All of them will be doing their best to excel at the 12th century Italian castle.

Vanderpump Villa Season 2: What To Expect

The official synopsis says, “Renowned for her timeless elegance and flair, Lisa Vanderpump raises the bar with bespoke luxury and unforgettable celebrations. New and returning staff face soaring stakes, as one standout earns a $30,000 bonus.” The season promises “fiery romances, rivalries, and surprises” as the fans get ready to enjoy a “summer of pure decadence and drama” through their television screens as they stream it on Hulu.

View Post Here

The aim of the staff is to provide a luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime experience to the guests while dealing with feuds and feelings that are part and parcel of living and working together. The show has witnessed proposals, events, confrontations, friendships, heated drama and plenty of exciting moments. The staff are also competing amongst themselves to be a standout for Lisa.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told People, “What a glorious summer we spent in an extraordinary castle, with a group of rambunctious, playful young people.” Lisa hinted, “The highs, the lows, and everything in between were wrapped in a deliciously naughty package” and she is quite excited to “see it come to life on screen” when the season airs on Hulu.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Kelly Clarkson vs. Carrie Underwood: The Secret Feud American Idol Doesn’t Want You To Know About!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News