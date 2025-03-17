While many think AI takes away the livelihood from humans, others feel it works like a helping hand and an avenue to expand one’s artistic vision digitally. The debate continues, and so does its usage. The latest addition of opinion on this matter comes from the Russo brothers, who have famously directed Marvel movies, in addition to a few titles of their own, including the latest The Electric State starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt on Netflix.

Will the Russo brothers use AI in the upcoming Marvel films they direct?

Marvel movies are known for their cinematic grandeur. The Russo brothers presented a stunning intergalactic landscape in Avengers: Endgame. Artwork like that takes time to produce. With the speed taking the lead against human production, it is an important question if AI will be used in future Marvel movies.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Anthony Russo said, “We have to approach AI the same way we approach all technological innovations. It’s potentially a valuable tool, but it’s the kind of tool that artists always have to remain in control of, but there’s going to be some valuable role in the creative process and the filmmaking process.”

His answer falls somewhere on the fence of using and not using AI. As a creative mind helming projects that give livelihoods to hundreds of artists in the film industry, Anthony Russo gave a smart answer to the question. However, his answer also tells us that the dependence on AI will be limited if not completely dismissed.

In one of his past interviews for the play McNeal, Robert Downey Jr had also spoken up about the use of AI. He had advocated that allowing a few minds to exercise control over the technology is “a fallacy” and that any decisions towards AI should be a collective effort. Considering his stance on the use of AI, it will be interesting to see how he adapts to the use of AI in the upcoming Marvel films by the Russo brothers.

When will Avengers: Doomsday release?

Currently, the Russo brothers are working on Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Certain artwork around the upcoming Marvel movies was leaked online, however, the duo firmly said that the artwork is from neither movie. They did not give a spoiler but simply denied that the artwork was from either movie.

Robert Downey Jr has been roped in to play the Dr Doom, the famous antagonist from the comics. Avengers: Doomsday will mark the start of the decline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Avengers and other superheroes face new challenges. Further details on the movie’s cast and plot are awaited. Avengers: Doomsday is tentatively scheduled to be released on May 1, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to be released tentatively on May 7, 2027.

