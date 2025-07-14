Few film series have made waves like Pirates of the Caribbean, and it is among the most iconic and popular franchises ever made. Captain Jack Sparrow has taken audiences on some unforgettable adventures across the sea over the years, and the movies have been massive global hits. The film series has grossed over a staggering $4.5 billion worldwide. But do you know which Pirates of the Caribbean movie holds the highest box office to budget performance, earning the most money compared to its budget? Read on to find out.

The Pirates of the Caribbean Movie With the Best Box Office-to-Budget Performance

According to Box Office Mojo, here are the worldwide box office grosses and production budgets for the five Pirates of the Caribbean films, listed in order of their release:

1. The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Worldwide Gross: $654.26 million | Budget: $140 million

2. Dead Man’s Chest (2006)

Worldwide Gross: $1.07 billion | Budget: $225 million

3. At World’s End (2007)

Worldwide Gross: $961.69 million | Budget: $300 million

4. On Stranger Tides (2011)

Worldwide Gross: $1.05 billion | Budget: $250 million

5. Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)

Worldwide Gross: $795.92 million | Budget: $230 million

Based on the figures, the box office-to-budget ratios for the five films are approximately:

The Curse of the Black Pearl — 4.67x Dead Man’s Chest — 4.75x At World’s End — 3.2x On Stranger Tides — 4.2x Dead Men Tell No Tales — 3.46x

So, while multiple entries crossed the billion-dollar mark, it’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest that ultimately delivered the best return on investment, making around 4.75 times its production budget.

What Was Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest All About

Directed by Gore Verbinski, the second Pirates movie is set one year after the events of the first film. The plot follows Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), who learns about a blood debt he owes to Davy Jones (Bill Nighy), the fearsome captain of the ghost ship. As Jack tries to escape his fate, Will and Elizabeth also get caught in a wild and dangerous adventure. The film also features Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Stellan Skarsgard, Jonathan Pryce, and Tom Hollander, among others.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest – Critical Response & Where to Watch

The film holds a modest 53% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a much stronger audience score of 72%. Moreover, it has an IMDb user rating of 7.4/10. Dead Man’s Chest, along with the other four Pirates of the Caribbean movies, is currently available to stream in India on Jio Hotstar.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest Trailer (via Rotten Tomatoes)

