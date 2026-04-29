Ever since Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth installment in the highly popular franchise, hit theaters in 2017, fans have been eagerly waiting for a concrete update about the sixth entry. The earlier films mainly focused on the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow (portrayed by Johnny Depp). However, as of now, it is not officially confirmed whether the popular Hollywood star will reprise his iconic role in the next film, who the new cast members will be, or what the story will be about.

At the box office, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has grossed over a whopping $4.5 billion worldwide to date. Two installments, namely Dead Man’s Chest and On Stranger Tides, even crossed the $1 billion milestone at the global box office. But did they also generate the highest theatrical profits beyond their break-even points? Let’s take a look at the budgets, break-even points, and worldwide earnings to find out which film turned out to be the franchise’s most profitable venture.

Budget, Break-Even (Estimated) & Worldwide Total

Here are the global earnings, according to Box Office Mojo data, reported production budgets, and estimated break-even points of the five films so far, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule:

1. The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Budget: $140 million

$140 million Break-Even: $350 million

$350 million Worldwide Total: $654.3 million

2. Dead Man’s Chest (2006)

Budget: $225 million

$225 million Break-Even: $562.5 million

$562.5 million Worldwide Total: $1.066 billion

3. At World’s End (2007)

Budget: $300 million

$300 million Break-Even: $750 million

$750 million Worldwide Total: $961.7 million

4. On Stranger Tides (2011)

Budget: $250 million

$250 million Break-Even: $625 million

$625 million Worldwide Total: $1.047 billion

5. Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)

Budget: $230 million

$230 million Break-Even: $575 million

$575 million Worldwide Total: $795.9 million

Box Office Profit Over Break-Even

Dead Man’s Chest (2006): $503.5 million On Stranger Tides (2011): $422 million The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003): $304.3 million Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017): $220.9 million At World’s End (2007): $211.7 million

Based on the figures above and calculations, the combined box-office profit for the entire Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is roughly $1.662 billion. And the film that generated the highest theatrical profit beyond its estimated break-even point was Dead Man’s Chest ($503.5 million), followed by On Stranger Tides ($422 million). On the other hand, the film with the lowest profit was At World’s End ($211.7 million), which was still a massive box-office success despite a relatively low profit margin.

What’s The Plot of Dead Man’s Chest?

Directed by Gore Verbinski, the film is set one year after the events shown in the first movie. The basic story is about how Jack Sparrow learns about a blood debt to Davy Jones (Bill Nighy), the formidable captain of the ghost ship. Jack tries to escape the situation, and Will and Elizabeth also get caught in a wild and dangerous adventure.

Dead Man’s Chest – Trailer

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