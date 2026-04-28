Drumrolls, please, because Bhooth Bangla has entered the 200 crore club worldwide! Priyadarshan has clocked his first-ever double century. The horror-comedy is now aiming to enter Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time globally. Read the latest updates below!

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11

According to the official update, Bhooth Bangla has grossed 204.26 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 11 days. This includes 131.16 crore net, which is about 154.76 crore gross from India. The remaining 49.50 crore gross is from overseas circuits, including the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, among others.

Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay Kumar’s 4th film in the 200 crore club in the post-pandemic era. It is now aiming to beat the global lifetime of OMG 2 (220 crore) to become his 3rd highest-grosser post-COVID.

Where does it stand among Akshay Kumar’s highest worldwide grossers of all time?

The horror-comedy drama is yet to enter Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office. The first aim will be to beat the 2016 Rustom, which concluded its global lifetime at 218.80 crore gross. It still needs 14.54 crore more in the kitty to achieve the milestone.

Post that, Bhooth Bangla would compete with other biggies like 2.0, Housefull 4, and others.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest grossers at the worldwide box office below:

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 316.61 crore Good Newwz: 311.27 crore Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore Housefull 4: 291.08 crore Mission Mangal: 287.18 crore 2.0: 275 crore Airlift: 231.60 crore OMG 2: 220 crore Rustom: 218.80 crore

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 11 Summary

India net: 131.16 crore

India gross: 154.76 crore

Overseas gross: 49.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 204.26 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 11: Beats Airlift, Becomes 7th Highest-Grossing Horror-Comedy In Bollywood!

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