Manoj Bajpayee has always delivered content-driven cinema that thrives on strong, long-term critical validation rather than massive box office openings. So, the early reports for his latest outing, the political financial thriller, Governor, indicate a quiet start at the box office.

The numbers for Day 1 indicate that the film has opened on a low note, bringing 30% lesser than the actor’s last theatrical release. In fact, it has also opened much lower than Bollywood’s last big financial thriller at the box office.

Governor Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, Friday, June 12, the Governor earned in the range of 90 lakh to 1.20 crore*. The film faced an uphill battle from its very first morning show due to a massive four-way clash at the box office, sharing screens with Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata, and Haunted 3D: Ghosts Of The Past. As a result, the political financial thriller played 1,427 shows in India with an occupancy of just 15%.

The opening figures look low when compared to Manoj Bajpayee’s last solo theatrical release, Bhaiyyaji, which arrived with a stronger pull and brought 1.44 crore on its opening day. When compared with the last financial thriller in Bollywood, the gap is even wider. Saif Ali Khan‘s Baazaar was released in 2018, and it opened to a much healthier 3.07 crore.

With Day 1 wrapping up below expectations, the real test now lies in the word-of-mouth, helping Governor grow over the weekend. If the evening word-of-mouth turns positive, the film will need a monumental, 100% jump on Saturday and Sunday to give itself a chance through the weekdays.

* denotes estimated numbers

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