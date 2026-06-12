The magic of Imtiaz Ali’s poetic romances has always relied heavily on word-of-mouth rather than explosive openings at the box office, and the initial reports for his latest directorial, Main Vaapas Aaunga, weave the same story! Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah alongside Sharvari and Vedang Raina, the musical romance has registered a slow start at the ticket windows.

As per the early trends, the film has opened low, locking in the 3rd lowest opening of both Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali’s careers, while registering the lowest opening for Sharvari. However, it is the 2nd best opening for a romantic drama in Bollywood in 2026.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 1 Estimates

As per the early trends, Main Vaapas Aaunga on the opening day, June 12, Friday, earned in the range of 1.8 to 2.2 crore at the box office, across 2,302 shows with an occupancy of 11%. The film surpassed the opening day collection of Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met, which registered an opening of 1.75 crore.

The film faced extreme friction due to a crowded box office window, locking horns with Kangana Ranaut’s drama Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata, the horror flick Haunted 3D: Ghosts Of The Past, and the political drama Governor.

For Diljit Dosanjh, who recently enjoyed an explosive box office run with Border 2, Main Vaapas Aaunga, represents a sharp drop as the film stands as his 3rd lowest opener, barely staying ahead of older comedies like Arjun Patiala and Welcome To New York.

Check out the opening day collection of all the Hindi films of Diljit Dosanjh‘s career (India Net Collection).

Border 2: 32.1 crore Good Newwz: 17.56 crore Udta Punjab: 10.05 crore Phillauri: 4.02 crore Soorma: 3.2 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 1.8 – 2.2 crore* Arjun Patiala: 1.25 crore Welcome To New York: 1 crore

After enjoying a spectacular dream run with the blockbuster Munjya, this marks a sudden bump in the road for Sharvari, as the romantic drama officially becomes the lowest opening day grosser of her career.

Check out the opening day collection of all the Hindi films of Sharvari’s career (India Net Collection).

Vedaa: 6.75 crore Munjya : 4.21 crore Bunty Aur Babli 2: 2.6 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 1.8 – 2.2 crore*

The film brings a tough day for Imtiaz Ali, as well as bringing the third lowest opening of his career, followed by Socha Na Tha, and Jab We Met!

Check out the opening day collection of all the Hindi films of Imtiaz Ali’s career (India Net Collection).

Jab Harry Met Sejal: 15.25 crore Love Aaj Kal (2020): 12.4 crore Rockstar: 11 crore Tamasha: 10.87 crore Love Aaj Kal (2009): 8.02 crore Highway: 3.75 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 1.8 – 2.2 crore* Jab We Met: 1.75 crore Socha Na Tha: 22 lakh

* denotes estimated numbers

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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