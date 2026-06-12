Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde led Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has concluded its debut week on a favorable note. It has surpassed Pati Patni Aur Woh Do to score the 5th highest opening week for a Bollywood film in 2026. Scroll below for the day 7 box office report!

How much did it earn during the opening week?

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai packed an opening week of 43.53 crore net. It collected 2.97 crore net on Thursday, a 16.80% dip from 3.57 crore on the previous day.

The total earnings in India reach 43.53 crore net, which is approximately 51.36 crore in gross total. David Dhawan’s directorial is now chasing the domestic lifetime of The Kerala Story 2 (52.25 crore) to become the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. The screen count will now reduce due to the arrival of Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. Let’s see if the romantic comedy still achieves the target during the second weekend with a strong hold.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net earnings):

Day 1: 8.65 crore

Day 2: 9.10 crore

Day 3: 10.76 crore

Day 4: 3.96 crore

Day 5: 4.52 crore

Day 6: 3.57 crore

Day 7: 2.97 crore

Total: 43.53 crore

Registers 5th highest opening week of 2026 in Bollywood!

Varun Dhawan’s film has surpassed Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do to score the highest romantic opening week of 2026 in Bollywood. If one considers all Hindi releases of the year, it has ranked 5th.

Check out the highest opening week collections of 2026 in Bollywood (net earnings):

Dhurandhar 2: 690 crore (8 days) Border 2: 244.97 crore Bhooth Bangla: 95.68 crore O’Romeo: 52.51 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 43.53 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 33.75 crore Ikkis: 30.25 crore (8-day) Mardaani 3: 26.6 crore The Kerala Story 2: 22.55 crore Chand Mera Dil: 21.21 crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 7 Summary

India net: 43.53 crore

India gross: 51.36 crore

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