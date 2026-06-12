Main Vaapas Aaunga is the latest theatrical release based on the partition-era migration. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in key roles.

The movie promises nostalgia and emotional ties to the home and the loved ones. If you are planning to watch Main Vaapas Aaunga, let’s have a quick look at netizens’ reactions after watching the film.

Main Vaapas Aaunga X Reviews: Netizens Praise Imtiaz Ali’s Partition-Based Drama

A user wrote on X (Twitter) and shared their opinion of Imtiaz Ali’s latest movie. The user hailed the partition movie, calling it a ‘masterpiece.’ Further, the viewer praised A.R. Rahman for the music, Naseeruddin Shah, and the cast for their acting skills.

“#MainVaapasAaunga – Masterpiece what a Visual poetry it is. #ImtiazAli sir please do making films 🙇‍♂️#ARRahman Always and Forever legend ♥️ #NaseeruddinShah sir i don’t have the eligibility to comment on your craft #Diljit #Vedang #Sharvari Briliant 👏” – the user wrote

#MainVaapasAaunga – Masterpiece what a Visual poetry it is.#ImtiazAli sir please do making films 🙇‍♂️#ARRahman Always and Forever legend ♥️#NaseeruddinShah sir i don’t have the eligibility to comment on your craft#Diljit #Vedang #Sharvari Briliant 👏 — R S (@iRajashekar98) June 12, 2026

Another user has applauded Vedang Raina for his performance in the movie. The netizen praised the young star’s expression, asserting that he elevates simple moments with his dialogue delivery.

“For an actor who is only three films old, #VedangRaina displays remarkable range in #MainVaapasAaunga. His expressions do half the talking, while his dialogue delivery elevates even the simplest moments. Keenu is a character you’ll genuinely care about”. – the user said

For an actor who is only three films old, #VedangRaina displays remarkable range in #MainVaapasAaunga. His expressions do half the talking, while his dialogue delivery elevates even the simplest moments. Keenu is a character you’ll genuinely care about. pic.twitter.com/TdJkIscH0S — Chirag Sehgal (@ChiragSehgal20) June 12, 2026

A viewer appreciated Anjana Sukhani’s brief role in Main Vaapas Aaunga, calling her very effective on-screen.

“#AnjanaSukhani appears in a brief yet memorable role in #MainVaapasAaunga. As Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter-in-law, her performance is simple, grounded, and very effective on screen…” – the viewer wrote

#AnjanaSukhani appears in a brief yet memorable role in #MainVaapasAaunga.

As Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter-in-law, her performance is simple, grounded, and very effective on screen… pic.twitter.com/ko1nfGRwd8 — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) June 12, 2026

After watching Main Vaapas Aaunga, the viewer reacted on X, marking it a masterpiece with powerful storytelling and compelling performances. The viewer also affirmed that the movie deserves to be experienced in theaters.

“#MainVaapasAaunga- Is a Masterpiece – powerful storytelling, compelling performances, and emotions that stay with you long after the credits roll. A film that truly deserves to be experienced on the big screen”.

#MainVaapasAaunga– Is a Masterpiece – powerful storytelling, compelling performances, and emotions that stay with you long after the credits roll. A film that truly deserves to be experienced on the big screen. — Suniel Wadhwa 2.0 (@sunielwadhwa) June 11, 2026

An X user praised a dialogue from the movie, which seemed like a poetic narration about life. The netizen called it a ‘lovely line.’

“Apni kahani utni rahegi, chahe badhalo chahe ghatalo”. What a lovely line #mainvaapasaaunga,” the user wrote

“Apni kahani utni rahegi, chahe badhalo chahe ghatalo” . What a lovely line #mainvaapasaaunga — Tabassum Ruhani (@tabassumruhani) June 12, 2026

Main Vaapas Aaunga Review: Overall Verdict

With all these reviews, it’s evident that Imtiaz Ali has once again delivered on the big screen. Moreover, the movie’s deeply rooted Partition concept seems like a major positive. Additionally, the star cast makes it even more worth watching.

If you are a fan of Imtiaz Ali’s direction, consider watching Main Vaapas Aaunga on the big screen.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Trailer

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