Just a few hours before, YRF released the teaser of Alpha featuring Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is the origin story of Alpha, a female lead character in the YRY Spy Universe.

Besides Alia and Bobby, the cast features Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and more. Soon after the teaser dropped online, the audience shared their reactions and what they really felt about the Alpha teaser.

Even many raised questions about the movie and alleged that it’s inspired by Hollywood.

Alpha Teaser Reactions: Fans Question Sharvari’s Absence

When YRF announced the Alpha project, it was revealed that Alia Bhatt and Sharvari would be portraying the lead roles in the movie. The spy thriller film is primarily a female-led storyline.

Despite this, the teaser only features Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. Sharvari got massive attention after her role in Munjya. Fans were thrilled to see her in this new avatar, but the Alpha teaser left them disappointed.

A user on Twitter (X) questioned the Alpha teaser, asserting that it is around 115 seconds long but still has no single frame of Sharvari.

“YRF released a 115 second teaser for Alpha and didn’t feature Sharvari for even a single second 😭😭” – the user wrote

YRF released a 115 second teaser for Alpha and didn't feature Sharvari for even a single second 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aYPQyFH4Rt — Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) June 10, 2026

Another viewer raised a question on the teaser, claiming that she anticipated YRF to sideline the Munjya star. However, the viewer was not expecting her to be excluded from the teaser.

“Well i expected them to sideline Sharvari but I didn’t think they would completely exclude her from the teaser. She’s the main lead too. Poor girl.This is exactly why Churalia receives criticism. And regarding the teaser, her stunts, and expressions. I’d rather not comment🤡🤣” – the X user said

Well i expected them to sideline Sharvari but I didn’t think they would completely exclude her from the teaser. She’s the main lead too. Poor girl.This is exactly why Churalia receives criticism. And regarding the teaser, her stunts, and expressions. I’d rather not comment🤡🤣 https://t.co/b6PgNL1Kt0 — 🌻 (@prettyyylilac) June 10, 2026

Similarly, another user expressed their disappointment with the Alpha teaser, calling out the maker for Sharvari’s absence.

“I rarely comment on Bollywood movies let alone trailers But I watched this because of Sharvari, she’s supposed to be the second lead in this film and she’s not even in this teaser for 1 second 😭😭😭”

I rarely comment on Bollywood movies let alone trailers But I watched this because of Sharvari, she's supposed to be the second lead in this film and she's not even in this teaser for 1 second 😭😭😭 https://t.co/21V6VQK7SU — Anmol (@Anmol_299) June 10, 2026

A user pointed out that the Alpha teaser thumbnail mentions both Sharvari and Alia Bhatt. Despite her presence on the poster, Sharvari is notably missing from the teaser.

“The thumbnail presents both Alia and Sharvari”—the viewer wrote

The thumbnail presents both Alia and Sharvari — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 10, 2026

Alpha Teaser: Fans Claim the Film Takes Inspiration From Hollywood Hits

The opening scene of the Alpha teaser features a conversation between Bobby Deol and Alia Bhatt’s character. It’s a birthday occasion that turned into Alpha’s first mission.

Since the teaser is out, users have started comparing it with Hollywood films. The opening scene of the Alpha teaser closely resembles the 1990 French action thriller La Femme Nikita.

Directed by Luc Besson, the movie followed the storyline of the female lead becoming a professional assassin.

You can check the comparison below:

The opening scene is copied 90% from the scene in Luc Besson's action classic LA FEMME…😱 The Plot is also similar… #Alpha 😭 https://t.co/K2AegbG5da pic.twitter.com/TK3118Vgmx — KRANKUL (@FilmoriaHub) June 10, 2026

Another user reacted to the teaser, calling it a cheap copy of Marvel’s popular character Black Widow. For those who might not know, Black Widow is a prominent female figure in the Marvel universe who had a heroic character arc after a traumatic childhood.

As of now, Alia Bhatt’s Alpha character is seemingly following a similar path in the upcoming YRY film.

Alpha looks like a cheap copy of Black Widow: – An assassin trained by a father figure

– Father figure turns out to be a villain

– Assassin's character changes after meeting a government agent

– She then starts working for the government and kills the villain pic.twitter.com/vXSYikzV7u — Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) June 10, 2026

Alpha Teaser: Final Words

With all these reactions, it’s evident that YRF needs to put a solid storyline in theaters to pull some big numbers at the box office. Additionally, this is only a teaser of the movie, and the trailer has yet to be released.

It will be interesting to see how the audience will react when the trailer drops online.

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