Dharma Productions is gearing up for one of its major theatrical releases, as the banner has officially locked the release date for its upcoming action entertainer Lag Ja Gale.

Lag Ja Gale Release Date

Lag Ja Gale, scheduled to open in theaters on May 14, 2027, has officially marked Dharma Productions’ place on the 2027 release schedule. Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya are featured in this action-packed film, directed by Raj Mehta, who is known for his films Good Newwz, Jug Jug Jeeyo, and Selfiee. According to reports, the film is a revenge-action drama featuring a love triangle.

Lag Ja Gale Storyline

Lag Jaa Gale is supposed to be based on a revenge plot with a strong emphasis on action. It’s a pure revenge film with a strong love tale in the background. The characters played by Lakshya and Tiger Shroff will be set against each other, and their confrontations are expected to be among the most memorable parts of the movie. Janhvi Kapoor’s performance adds emotional depth to the story.

While most of the details are kept under wraps, Lag Ja Gale is being positioned as a major summer release, targeting a wide theatrical audience and capitalizing on the holiday season. The movie is anticipated to have spectacular visuals, intense action, and widespread appeal thanks to Dharma Productions’ production power.

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