We have seen films about scams and controversies, but never one that exposes the fraud in the food industry! Food adulteration is a crime we all have dealt with. People die with food poisoning, but we never see anyone asking hard-hitting questions on the same! Kajal A Kitchlu and Shreyas Talpade are definitely hinting at changing this and filling the gap with their upcoming film – The India Story! The teaser has thrown some hard-hitting, eye-opening numbers at us!

A nation was fed 50,000+ metric tons of pesticides. 200,000,000+ people were exposed. 1 in 3 families battles Cancer. 1 – 2 lives are lost every 60 seconds, and India witnesses 10,00,000+ deaths every year. These are not merely numbers. This data exposes the most shocking truth of India!

The India Story teaser, at 1 minute 26 seconds, points directly at our dining tables and asks some very unsettling questions! Are we serving Cancer for our lunch? Are we eating death for our dinner? The stats are a chilling wake-up call to a slow-poisoning epidemic that is systematically wiping out families while the nation stays completely silent.

The teaser drops massive, hard-hitting statistical bombs that make your blood run cold, framing food adulteration not merely as a health hazard, but as a silent mass murder story across the country. The teaser does not rely on dramatic dialogues, chest-thumping nationalism, or larger-than-life hero entries. Instead, it throws a bunch of numbers at your face. Numbers that are far more frightening than any villain Bollywood could ever create.

Starring Shreyas Talpade and Kajal A Kitchlu, The India Story teaser hits exceptionally hard because it slaps us with facts. How do you avoid eating? The teaser hits us with this realization – that the milk, vegetables, and grains we eat are poisonous! The background score is minimalist, relying on a rhythmic, terrifying, ticking-bomb feel that echoes the 1-2 deaths per minute reality, ensuring goosebumps are absolute.

If the actual screenplay manages to maintain this tight, hard-hitting, and highly courageous investigative pacing without diluting its core message this Shreyas-Kajal starrer could easily transform into the most definitive, eye-opening social thriller of the season.

In a world where teasers are often obsessed with revealing plot twists, The India Story chooses awareness over spectacle. And that is precisely what makes it stand out. The teaser also arrives at a time when conversations around food quality, pesticides, adulteration, and lifestyle diseases are becoming impossible to ignore.

Check out the teaser of the film here.

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