Hum log important nahi hain, hum jo karte hain, wo important hai, says Kangana Ranaut’s character in the trailer of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. And I cannot agree with her more. People who make films might not be important, but it is important that people make good films! And Kangana Ranaut definitely is that person who hardly disappoints with her films. At least the trailer of her next is so hard-hitting that I can vouch that it would not disappoint anyone!

At a time when Bollywood is desperately trying to decode algorithms, trends, and opening-day formulas, Kangana Ranaut arrives with a film that seems more interested in presenting cinema in its pure and raw form – cinema that touches and makes a place in your heart! And honestly, Hindi Cinema needs more of that.

The nearly three-minute-long trailer of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata introduces us to a world where responsibility and morality collide. But instead of screaming its message from rooftops, it allows its characters and conflicts to do the talking. The result is a gripping preview that feels intelligent, layered, and sincere. The film is clearly a retelling of the gory 26/11 attacks and the heartbreaking admission when one says, yahan tak to nahi aayenge naa!

The film is a tribute to the group of medical staff who dared to save 400 lives during the 26/11 attack when terrorists attacked Mumbai! With no weapon in their hands, these medics only knew one thing – to do their jobs and fulfill the oath they had taken while joining their duties. We might not celebrate or remember these unseen heroes, but they pledged to save their patients.

At one moment, an official tells Kangana’s character – Follow the protocol, amidst the entire chaos, and she terrifyingly asks – Terrorist attack ka kya protocol hota hai?’ She motivates her team amidst all the terror – ‘Hum saath rahenge to zinda rahenge. And her colleague pledges, ‘Jo bhi saans le raha hai, hum use bachayenge.’ Each and every moment in the trailer guarantees goosebumps!

The standout moment, however, arrives when Kangana’s character says, “Hum log important nahi hain, hum jo karte hain, wo important hai.” In a trailer packed with dramatic moments, this line lands like a quiet thunderbolt. It isn’t merely dialogue; it feels like the thematic backbone of the entire film. And perhaps that’s why the trailer works.

The supporting cast also appears solid, adding weight to a narrative that seems determined to explore the idea of duty over identity. The film appears focused on human choices and their consequences.

If the trailer is any indication, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata could be one of those rare mainstream films that manages to be both thought-provoking and hard-hitting. It has ambition, conviction, and a sense of purpose that is becoming increasingly rare. And that brings me back to Kangana Ranaut.

Dear Kangana, whatever else you choose to do, please keep doing this. Keep backing stories that spark human emotions. Keep bringing characters that stand for something. Keep reminding Bollywood that cinema can be meaningful.

Check out the trailer here.

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