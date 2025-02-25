Kangana Ranaut is one of the actresses who has been vocal about the hardships of her struggling days and again. The actress has often recalled how she had a difficult childhood and worked hard to make a name for herself in the industry. However, in a throwback interview, the actress had once revealed that she was an ‘unwanted’ child. Not only this, but her parents also reminded her of the same.

When Kangana Ranaut Recalled Being An Unwanted Child

In a throwback 2016 interview with a media portal, Kangana Ranaut recalled how her parents had a male child who was hailed as a ‘hero’ by her family. However, the child died tragically within 10 days of his birth, which was a massive blow to her parents. But after her sister Rangoli Chandel was born, her family nevertheless celebrated the moment. However, the enthusiasm did not remain the same when she was born after that.

The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress said, “My parents had a child before Rangoli, who died within 10 days of his birth. He was called Hero. My parents couldn’t emerge from the loss of that baby boy. But then Rangoli happened, and she was taken care of, there was a huge celebration.”

Kangana Ranaut Remembered Her Mother Being Unhappy After Her Birth

Kangana Ranaut added how her family especially her mother, was not happy after her birth as they did not wish to have another girl child. Not only this, but she was constantly reminded by her family about her being an unwanted child during her birth. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress said, “But when I was born, my parents, my mother especially, couldn’t come to terms with the fact that they had another baby girl. I know these stories in detail because every time a guest visited, or there was a gathering, they repeated this story in front of me that how I was the unwanted child.”

Recently, Kangana Ranaut was in the news for taking an alleged dig at the Sanya Malhotra starrer Mrs. Without taking the name of the film, she blamed the movie for tarnishing the idea of marriage amongst people. However, the actress received a severe backlash for the same.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Arjun Rampal Once Opened Up About Leaving Aamir Khan Starrer Rang De Basanti Due To Its Director: “…I Can’t Work With You & Good Luck”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News