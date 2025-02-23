Ever since Aditya Chopra’s Spy Universe was announced, people were excited to see Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan coming together. However, the two Khans made an appearance in Tiger 3 and Pathaan together, but Hrithik Roshan was not seen. In fact, even in the upcoming War 2, it is highly unlikely that Bhai might shoot a cameo!

This comes to the next important question – Why bring them together with the help of VFX and fake edits? Hrithik and Salman have come together for an ad for a soft drink, reportedly directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the only catch being – they did not come together!

A very shoddy edit of the ad shows Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan placed together in a frame via VFX, pulling an impossible task, which is obviously less impossible than bringing Salman and Hrithik together in reality, it seems!

Netizens have brutally trolled the ad and called Ajay Devgn’s Vimal Universe a better convincing ad Universe than this forced Spy Universe union.

Rejected Spy Universe Scene!

Netizens were very quick to point out the fake coming together of Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. A Redditor wrote, “Shot separately. The hands coming together are also not Salman and Hrithik’s.” Another comment read, “Aur at least edit to aise karte ki convincing lage ki HR aur Salman ek sath the shoot pe.” One more comment read, “Yeah, this ain’t good. (Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar). Also, it was definitely shot separately. What is this ad in the name of action? They slide, dragging on snow, and saying darr ke age jeet hai. Low effort rejected Spy Universe ka scene lag raha hai.”

What Is With Hrithik’s Tan?

Netizens even trolled Hrithik Roshan‘s makeup and orange-looking skin. A Redditor wrote, “Hrithik, why do you insist on looking like a cheese puff?” Another comment read, “Hrithik’s fake tan is so embarrassing.” One more comment read, “Why is Hrithik so orange?”

Salman Khan’s Not Interested Avatar!

Fas even point out, Salman Khan was not interested even in a fake edit! A comment read, “Ad ke pehle salman kahan hai woh achanak se ismein kahan se aagaya?” One more comment read, “Selmon bhai has started looking like a Kurla version of the Bandra boy.” A user pointed out, “Vimal bros have more chemistry.” A Redditor wrote, “Salman looks AI-generated.”

The Bad Technical Attempt

Others even discussed the quality and content of the ad. A comment read, “Merko vfx se darr lag raha hai.” Questioning logic a comment read, “Snowy atmosphere mei bottles ice mei kyu rakhni hai.” One more user asked, “I never understood why Mountain Dew and Thums Up are advertised as sports drinks when they’re literally just soft drinks.”

Check out the ad and the discussion here.

