Many figures have shaped the Indian rap scene, but three particular names come to everyone’s mind who ruled the industry for multiple years. Yo Yo Honey Singh, Badshah, and Raftaar have been on the top of their game for many years and were initially part of the same musical collective, Mafia Mundeer. Their split led to an ongoing rivalry played out through diss tracks, public statements, and behind-the-scenes conflicts.

While Honey Singh dominated the early 2010s with chart-toppers like Brown Rang, Desi Kalakaar, and Lungi Dance, Badshah and Raftaar made their own spaces in the industry, delivering hits like DJ Waley Babu and Swag Mera Desi, respectively. Their professional fallout, however, became one of the most talked-about feuds in Indian music.

Honey Singh Recites A Shayari For Badshah And Raftaar

During a high-energy concert in Mumbai, Honey Singh once again took a direct dig at Badshah and Raftaar. Addressing a packed crowd, he referenced the past narratives surrounding his career, as per TimesNow. “Kai log kehte hain ki wo mere bhai hain. Kai log kehte hain ki mera comeback nahi hoga. Aur phir kehte hain wo mere gaane likhte the. Aur phir kehte hain ki wo meri takdeer likh denge.” (Translation: Many people say they are my brothers. They also say that I will never make a comeback. Then, they started saying that they wrote my songs. Later, they also said that they would write my future.)

He followed up with a pointed couplet aimed at his former collaborators: “To uspe ek sher sunaaon? Video hoga, uspe tag kar dena. Pichle saal meri taqdeer ne kaiyon ke guroor hain tode. Aur tujhe comeback karna padega…” (Translation: Should I recite a couplet for them? Record a video and tag them. Last year, my fate shattered many egos. And now, you will have to make a comeback.) The audience erupted in cheers, completing his sentence.

This public dig is not the first time Honey Singh has referenced his falling out with Badshah and Raftaar. The split of Mafia Mundeer remains a moment in Indian hip-hop history that is always called back. Over the years, each artist has addressed the feud in interviews and songs, with veiled references to one another. It might not be long before Badshah and Raftaar give a reply to Honey Singh in their own style.

