Badshah has found himself in legal trouble over nonpayment of dues for his hit song Baawla. The company that handled the production and promotions of the 2021 track has filed a case against the rapper, citing that he did not make their payment.

The case, filed in Karnal District Court, claims that the company sent several reminders to Badshah, but he failed to clear the agreed-upon dues. Baawla is a famous track featuring Samreen Kaur, Uchana Amit, and the rapper.

A media company has filed a lawsuit against Badshah for not paying bills related to his song Baawla. The firm states that he did not adhere to their agreed-upon payment terms. The case is being heard in the Karnal District Court, with Case Number ARB 47/2024.

The company claims they did everything required for the song, including producing and promoting it. Still, Badshah needs to pay them the complete amount even after they sent him multiple reminders. According to them, Badshah made false promises and kept pushing back the payment deadlines but never actually paid.

Baawla is an independent song released three years ago on Badshah’s YouTube channel. The song features Badshah, Amit Uchana, and Samreen Kaur and has over 152 million views on the platform. It also gained traction on social media and began trending on Instagram reels. Badshah wrote the track’s lyrics and helped compose the music with Aditya Dev.

The media company also alleged that the promotions for the song cost them a lot of money but helped boost Badshah’s reputation and image. This isn’t the first time Badshah has been in legal trouble. In 2023, he was questioned by the Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell about promoting an online betting platform. At the time, his lawyer said that the rapper was only called as a witness, not an accused person.

Known for his blockbuster tracks like Jugnu and Saturday Saturday, Badshah is currently seen as a judge on Sony TV’s Indian idol.

