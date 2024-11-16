Hold onto your hearts because Shael Oswal’s newest love anthem, Rabba Kare, featuring Urvashi Rautela, is here to set the mood! The audio, filled with pure romance and soul-stirring vibes, is out now, giving fans a taste of the magic.

This enchanting track from Shael Oswal promises to capture every heartbeat with its dreamy melody and heartfelt lyrics. “Mark your calendars—the visual experience featuring the stunning Urvashi Rautela arrives on November 20th, 2024! Let the countdown to love begin,” says Shael Oswal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shael Oswal (@itsshaeloswal)



