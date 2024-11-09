Hold onto your hearts because Shael Oswal is about to sweep you off your feet with his latest teaser drop, Rabba Kare! Set to be the romantic anthem of the season, this track promises nothing less than pure musical magic. With a dreamy blend of soulful melody and heartfelt lyrics, Rabba Kare will leave you humming long after it’s over. And that’s not all – sharing the spotlight in the music video is the dazzling Urvashi Rautela, bringing her star power and unmatched glam to the screen. _” Every lyric, every note carries the emotions we often struggle to express.

Collaborating with Urvashi Rautela has elevated the experience, and I can’t wait to share this journey with everyone. I believe Rabba Kare will resonate profoundly and become the anthem of hearts this season,”_ says Shael Oswal. Urvashi says “Rabba Kare is a beautiful, soulful journey of love that strikes a chord with its melody and deep emotions.

Collaborating with Shael Oswal has been an enriching experience, as his passion for music shines through every note. I’ve always been a fan of his voice, and his blockbuster track ‘Heeriye’ has been a favorite on my playlist for a long time. Now, being a part of this song with him is not just special but a proud moment for me. I believe ‘Rabba’ will resonate with everyone who has ever experienced love in its purest form”_

*Watch the teaser here*-

*Full song releasing on the 15th of November*

