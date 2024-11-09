Rohit Shetty has changed the game in Bollywood by bringing together some of the biggest stars in his cop universe. Ranveer Singh, who debuted in the universe with Simmba in 2018, has reprised the role in Sooryavanshi (2021) and the recent blockbuster Singham Again (2024).

As the actor frequently appears in the cop universe and has starred in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus (2022), fans wonder if Ranveer could join the Golmaal film series, another blockbuster franchise by Rohit. The filmmaker has spilled the beans on Ranveer’s potential appearance in Golmaal.

Rohit Shetty Reveals if Ranveer Singh will be seen as Simmba in Golmaal.

Rohit Shetty recently interviewed with Pinkvilla, during which he was asked a fan question about whether Ranveer Singh can be seen as Simmba in the Golmaal franchise. The filmmaker laughed in response, stating that having a crossover between two different film universes would be too overwhelming.

Rohit said, “That will become too much—mere pe taras khao. (Have mercy on me). This universe is coming here; that universe is going there.” However, the director assured that Ranveer will return as Simmba in a standalone film. “Simmba will happen, obviously; it’s one of the most loved characters in the cop universe,” he said.

Rohit added that he wants to work on a comedy film for now, as he has continuously worked on the cop universe in the last few years. “We’ll concentrate on comedy first and then come back to it because constantly making cop films since Simmba in 2018 might be too much for the audience,” Rohit continued.

Rohit Shetty will Begin Work on Golmaal 5 Soon

In the same interview, Rohit confirmed that Golmaal 5 is on the cards and that he will begin working on the project soon. “I think before any cop film for sure, Golmaal will be the next. I look forward to making Golmaal after a big project like Singham. It’s lighter and happier, and I’m not as worried,” he said.

The comedy franchise began with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006 and has released three sequels: Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017). Each of the films has been a box-office success.

Meanwhile, Rohit’s recent release, Singham Again, roars at the box office. The film marks the third in the Singham movie series and has minted over Rs. 170 crores at the domestic box office. The movie stars the dream ensemble of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff.

