Soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will soon be neighbors to superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, you heard that right! Their lavish sea-facing quadruplex in Bandra, Bandstand, is almost ready. The property is worth 100 crore and is close to SRK’s residence, Mannat. The home boasts 11,266 square feet in interiors and 1,300 square feet of terrace space. It further occupies the 16th to 19th floor of the building. However, Deepveer aren’t the only ones who bought a sprawling home recently. Here are some other Bollywood celebs who purchased a new house to either shift their base or rent it out.

Shraddha Kapoor is renting out Hrithik Roshan’s sea-facing apartment in Juhu. The house is a lovely duplex property. She will also be Akshay Kumar’s neighbor who lives in the same building.

Sita Ramam star Mrunal Thakur bought two sprawling 10 crore apartments with her father from Kangana Ranaut’s family. The property is located in Mumbai’s Andheri West area. The actress has recently won several laurels for her performances in Bollywood and the South film industry.

Tiger Shroff has purchased a property worth 7.5 crore in Pune. The Heropanti actor immediately rented it out for 3.5 lakh per month. The property is located in Hadapsar’s Panchshil Yoopune project and is 4248 square feet.

John Abraham has purchased a two-storey bungalow in Mumbai’s Linking Road area in Khar. The bungalow is worth 70.83 crore and has 13138 square feet. The Vedaa actor paid a stamp duty of 4.24 crore for it.

Alia Bhatt bought an apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area for 38 crore through her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions. She also gifted her sister Shaheen Bhatt an apartment worth 7.68 crore. She also looks forward to moving to a new luxurious abode with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and her daughter Raha.

Even though she is just one movie old, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has purchased a beautiful farmland in Alibaug’s Thal village. The property is worth 9.5 crore. We are sure the Gen-Z actress has got more investments planned for herself.

It looks like our B-town celebs are indeed ambitious when it comes to treating themselves with a beautiful abode!

