Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 is creating a history at the box office every single day, breaking some record or the other and making new record. However, let us talk about the record it could not break for a change. On the 14th day, the horror comedy has collected 10.40 crore on the second Wednesday.

Biggest Day 14 Collection Record

Currently, the horror-comedy stands at a total of 444.50 crore and it has surpassed the lifetime collection of KGF: Chapter 2 in Hindi. But the Amar Kaushik directorial, that had its eyes on Aamir Khan’s record could not achieve it.

With 10.40 crore coming on the 14th day, Stree 2 has grabbed the spot for the third biggest 14th day in Hindi Cinema. However, guess who rules at numbers 1 and 2? It is none other than Aamir Khan & Prabhas!

Aamir Khan Holds The Record For 3542 Days!

It has been 3542 days, and Aamir Khan has been holding the record for churning out the biggest 14th-day collection in Hindi Cinema with his film PK. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial earned a whopping 14.05 crore on its 14th day. It has been 10 years, and no Hindi film has been able to touch this record ever since!

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 14 VS Baahubali 2

On the 14th day, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, starring Prabhas, earned 12.75 crore, and Stree 2 has not been able to surpass this number as well. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film has, however, managed a two-digit collection on day 14 and taken the third spot for the biggest day 14 collection.

