Natural superstar Nani has arrived in the theaters with his film Saripodha Sanivaaram, and the ticket sales of this vigilante action Telugu thriller film have set a record that promises a phenomenal start for the film at the box office. The advance ticket sales has set the film off to a roaring start.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Ticket Sales

The film, helmed by Vivek Athreya, has registered 1.39 lakh ticket sales since the advance booking for the film started. In 5 days, the film has hit a record number on BMS in India. In fact, ticket sales in the US have also hit a superb mark, with almost $325K coming from the sales.

On the last day, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram was booking 6 – 7K tickets per hour. The initial word of mouth for the film would push the numbers better on day 1, and the walk-in audiences would decide if the film would be the biggest opener for Nani today or not.

Ticket Price Range

The highest-priced ticket for the Natural star‘s film in Hyderabad theaters is Rs 390 per premium seat. However, the average ticket price range for the film is Rs 250 – 300. In fact, the average ticket price in Mumbai goes in the range of Rs 180 – 200 per seat.

Here is the daywise ticket sale for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram on BMS.

24 Aug: 12.76K

25 Aug: 16.49K

26 Aug: 19.04K

27 Aug: 31.61K

28 Aug: 60K

Total: 139.90K

About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Helmed by Vivek Athreya, the Telugu vigilante action film stars Nani, SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan, Abhirami, and others. While the title means, ‘Is a Saturday not enough?’ the plot of the film has been kept under wraps.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest collections and verdicts of the Telugu films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 14 (Early Trends): To Fall Below 10 Crore Mark For The First Time In Two Weeks?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News