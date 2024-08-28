Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 is close to completing two weeks of its theatrical run. But it has already added multiple box office milestones to its kitty. It’s time for another celebration as the horror-comedy flick officially enters the 600-crore club by defeating Salman Khan’s blockbuster film along with Dhoom 3. Scroll below for the latest worldwide updates!

Stree 2 was released worldwide on August 15, 2024. It has received tough competition from Hollywood biggies like Twisters, Alien: Romulus, It Ends With Us, and Deadpool & Wolverine. Despite that, the Amar Kaushik directorial has added footfalls from the overseas circuits. As far as India is concerned, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa remained on the low side, so there remain no roadblocks on the way.

Stree 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 13)

On the second Tuesday, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film added 12.25 crores to its kitty. With that, the cumulative total in the domestic market stands at 434.10 crores net and 512.23 crores in gross earnings.

Around 4 crores more have been added from the overseas markets, taking its international total to 95 crores gross. The worldwide collections of Stree 2 after 13 days come to around 607.23 crores gross (estimates).

Surpasses Salman Khan’s Sultan

The sequel of Stree has left behind the global lifetime earnings of Sultan, which earned 589 crores gross. The star power of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao has been strong enough to also surpass many other Salman Khan biggies in the past, including Ek Tha Tiger, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Bharat, among others.

Officially enters Top 10 highest Bollywood grossers at the worldwide box office

Stree 2 has pushed Dhoom 3 out of top 10 Bollywood grossers at the worldwide box office and claimed its #10 spot. Aamir Khan‘s action thriller had minted 601 crores.

