Stree 2 has dominated the theatre screen since its release on August 15, 2024. It opened up to a big box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham led Vedaa. Unfortunately, there was a clear winner from the word go. The gap in ticket sales on BookMyShow was quite vast on the second Monday. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has astonished us with its super-strong box office figures. Despite entering its second week, Monday has clocked 20 crores+ in the kitty. The trends are unimaginable, and so are the ticket sales, which are leagues apart from competitors Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein.

Stree 2 vs Vedaa vs Khel Khel Mein ticket sales

On day 12, Stree 2 had registered 2,31,660 on BookMyShow. The horror-comedy flick enjoyed a partial holiday due to Janamashtmi festivities nationwide. The trends remained superb after the 40 crores+ collections on Sunday. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar starrer Khel Khel Mein witnessed only 13,710 admits.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film scored 1589% higher ticket sales than Khel Khel Mein on the second Monday.

Talking about Vedaa, John Abraham led action thriller remained ridiculously low with only 5530 admits. It would have been washed out of the theatre screens had there been any new release, so Nikkhil Advani’s film is indeed lucky in that perspective!

Stree 2 Box Office Collection

In 12 days of its theatrical run, Amar Kaushik’s directorial has added 421.85 crores to its kitty. It now aims to defeat Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), which earned 434.62 crores in its lifetime. After that, it is Baahubali 2 (Hindi) with 511 crores, Gadar 2 (525.50 crores) and Animal 543.22 crores. Those milestones will soon be unlocked after its official entry into the 500 crore club.

