After Double iSmart Failure, Ram Pothineni Okays One Class & One Mass Film; Details Inside

Ram Pothineni’s fans have indeed faced a string of disappointments with his recent films, leading to frustration, especially after the high hopes pinned on Double iSmart fell short. The added disappointment for Puri Jagannadh’s fans, who were still reeling from the debacle of Liger, only intensifies the situation. Despite these setbacks, there’s a silver lining for Ram. His decision to listen to new scripts and collaborate with sensible directors is a positive step forward.

Among these new projects, the one with Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty director Mahesh Babu seems particularly promising. The film, which has just begun its preliminary work, is expected to move into regular shooting soon. This could mark a much-needed shift for Ram, as Mahesh Babu is known for crafting stories with strong emotional content—something Ram Pothineni could leverage to reconnect with the family audience that adored his earlier romantic entertainers like Nenu Sailaja.

Another project Ram is considering is with Harish Shankar, a director known for his mass appeal. While there’s still some uncertainty about whether this collaboration will materialize, Harish Shankar’s assurance that it will happen adds to the anticipation. However, it’s crucial for Ram to balance his choices between mass entertainers and films that cater to a broader audience. If he selects the right stories and directors, avoiding unnecessary mass-oriented projects, his market appeal could see a significant resurgence.

Ram’s ability to draw in strong openings is evident, and with the right projects, he has the potential to rise into the top league. By aligning himself with directors like Mahesh Babu and possibly Harish Shankar, who understand the balance between mass and class appeal, Ram can set himself on a path to both commercial success and critical acclaim.

Let’s hope that Ram Pothineni finds success with both of these films and makes a strong comeback.

