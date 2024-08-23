Despite the numbers that Double iSmart has achieved, the film is facing issues. Leading exhibitor-turned-distributor Niranjan Reddy has expressed dissatisfaction with the situation.

Reddy is reportedly unhappy with the film’s co-producers, former actress Charmy Kaur and director Puri Jagannadh, who is also a co-producer. According to Reddy, if they do not adapt and make certain changes, they may find it challenging to release future films. He voiced these concerns out of a desire for them to succeed, especially as they are already grappling with issues involving distributors. The crux of the problem lies in the distributor’s demand for compensation for losses incurred due to the film’s underwhelming theatrical performance.

Niranjan Reddy is seeking compensation for the financial losses incurred due to the film’s poor theatrical performance. This comes in the wake of director Puri Jagannadh’s previous film, Liger, which was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and proved to be a box office flop. Warangal Srinu, the distributor of Liger suffered significant losses from the film and has been struggling financially for the past two years.

Now, with Double iSmart also underperforming, Niranjan Reddy and fellow distributors of Double iSmart, are anticipating losses exceeding ₹15 crore. Despite these setbacks, Niranjan Reddy clarified that both Liger and Double iSmart were sold under ‘Non-Refundable Advances’ or ‘Minimum Guarantee’ deals, meaning the producer is not legally obligated to offer any refunds.

One interesting thing here is that the competition film of Double iSmart is faring significantly worse. Mr. Bachchan, starring Ravi Teja and officially remade from Ajay Devgn’s Raid, has earned INR 13.21 crore globally in 6 days. Meanwhile, the romantic comedy Aay has garnered 8.67 crore worldwide. By comparison, Double iSmart is performing relatively better.

Disclaimer: Box office figures are based on estimates from various sources and have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

