Arshad Warsi’s ‘joker’ comment on Prabhas’ character in the Nag Ashwin directorial Kalki 2898 AD did not go down well with the Rebel Star’s fans and also some members of the South film industry. Actors like Sudheer Babu and Nani defended Prabhas and slammed Warsi for the same. Now, the superstar’s co-star from Kalki 2898 AD, Saswata Chatterjee, also came out in support of him against Arshad’s statement.

Saswata Chatterjee played the antagonist Manas in Kalki 2989 AD. While talking to India Today, the Kahaani actor refrained from taking a dig at Arshad Warsi but was all praise for Prabhas’ performance in the movie. Saswata said, “I don’t want to say anything about him (Arshad), that’s his opinion, not mine. As a matter of fact, Prabhas looks like a larger-than-life man. His screen presence is extraordinary. He was the best choice for this role. He is absolutely amazing in the film.”

While promoting his movie at a recent event, Nani slammed Arshad Warsi and said, “This must be the most publicity he has ever received in his life,” referring to the latter’s comment on Prabhas’ character in Kalki 2898 AD. Sudheer Babu called Arshad unprofessional and said, “Prabhas’ stature is too big for comments coming from small minds.” RX100 director Ajay Bhupati accused Warsi of allegedly being jealous of Prabhas and said, “We can see the jealousy on the film, and him in your eyes just because you’ve faded out & no one gives an eye to you.” Apart from this, many fans of the Baahubali actor are slamming Arshad for his comments.

However, in his recent interview with Mid-Day, Nani admitted that his statement on Arshad Warsi was blown out of proportion, and his statement about the Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor was directed at his love for Prabhas. Nani said, “Definitely, my choice of words was also poor. The biggest thing that you can do is accept your regret. But what I am also saying is that it sounds so bad when it’s translated. In this situation, the journalist was constantly trying to bring that question everywhere, and I was trying to say that they are giving it too much importance. Someone mentioned their opinion and there was reaction to it, that’s how it started off. One comment from that or this side will be blown out of proportion. And if we slipped, it’s high time we took responsibility, whether it’s me or someone else. We have to go through this whole phase and only then move on because sometimes emotions are strong and you will react to something and you might feel, ‘It was unnecessary, why did I react?”

The Jersey actor also praised Arshad Warsi, saying, “Arshad Warsi ji is a very good actor, and we all loved him in Munna Bhai, not just north or south, but the whole of India. It’s a household movie. When we sit with our friends in our homes, we can rip films and actors apart. But being actors, we need to be extra careful with our choice of words. So, in that way, him and me, both are victims.” This was after Nani’s comments on Arshad Warsi while defending Prabhas drew some criticisms from the fans of the Hindi film industry.

While speaking in a podcast, Arshad Warsi spoke about Prabhas’ character in Kalki 2898 AD and said, “I am really sad. Prabhas was like a joker. I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa? Mujhe nahin samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things? I never understand).” The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. It turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office and was released on OTT recently.

