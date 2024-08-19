Thalapathy Vijay’s Fans Applaud Nani’s Support For GOAT & Surya's Saturday Trailer

Natural Star Nani is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in the South. With a strong base in Telugu cinema, he is now aiming to expand his market across the South. His next film, Saripodha Sanivaram, is set for a pan-India release, and Nani is actively promoting the film in neighboring states. Notably, he has already impressed Thalapathy Vijay’s fans.

For any actor venturing into a new language market, it is crucial to connect with the fan base of existing stars in the region. Nani has done just that. At a promotional event in Chennai, he spoke about Vijay’s upcoming film, GOAT.

The film’s trailer was released recently, and Nani extended his best wishes to the entire team. Acknowledging that GOAT is set to release a week after Saripodha Sanivaram, Nani commented, “Let this month end with my film becoming a blockbuster and let the next month begin with GOAT becoming a blockbuster,” praising Thalapathy Vijay and his team’s efforts.

Nani’s positive comments led Vijay’s fans to share the trailer of Surya’s Saturday (the Tamil title of Saripodha Sanivaram) and heap praise on it. Nani’s previous films, Ante Sundaraniki and Dasara, are well-known in Tamil Nadu, helping him connect with the audience.

Moreover, Surya’s Saturday features Priyanka Arul Mohan and SJ Suryah in prominent roles, which may also contribute to Nani’s success in Tamil cinema. Nani is confident about the film’s potential and hopes it will touch hearts and help him establish a strong presence in Kollywood.

The bottom line is that Nani has impressed Vijay’s fans, and if the film resonates well, it could be a game-changer for Nani in Tamil cinema.

Must Read: When Pawan Kalyan Turned Down SJ Suryah’s Kushi 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News