Kantara To KGF Chapter 2: Here’s How Much Cash Prizes National Film Award Winners Bagged

The 70th National Film Awards brought remarkable recognition to South Indian cinema, with popular films and actors achieving prestigious victories in multiple categories.

From Rishab Shetty winning Best Actor to KGF Chapter 2 being named Best Kannada Film, South Indian cinema shone brightly at the national event. Let’s take a look at the prize money awarded to these deserving winners from the South film industry.

The National Film Awards are divided into two main categories: Swarna Kamal Awards (Golden Lotus), which mark the top honors, and Rajat Kamal Awards (Silver Lotus), which recognize achievements in various areas of filmmaking.

In the Best Feature Film category, the Malayalam film Aattam (The Play) won a prize of Rs 2.5-3 lakh. The same amount was awarded to Kantara, which was named the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Other Rajat Kamal awards, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Child Actor, Best Male/Female Playback Singer, and Best Feature Film in Various Languages, each received a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

Ponniyin Selvan-I was declared the Best Tamil Film, among other notable films that were considered for these awards. Nithya Menen joined Rishab Shetty as a winner of this year’s Best Actress award for her role in Thiruchitrambalam alongside Kutch Express.

Since the announcements, there has been an uproar on social media, with fans and actors expressing joy for these well-deserved wins. Indian cinema continues to thrive, with South Indian movies consistently showcasing their impact and achieving success through these honors.

