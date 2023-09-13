Rishab Shetty, who was a prominent name in the Kannada film industry, created an euphoria among the global audience with his mythological action thriller film Kantara. Ever since then, people can’t seem to stop talking about his directorial expertise and exemplary performance in the film. And, today, Rishab, who is also a writer and a producer, is considered to be one of the most leading actors in the South Indian film industry.

For the unversed, Kantara is based on the ancient traditions of rural Karnataka and includes deep-rooted folklore. The highly-appreciated film is one of the top-rated Indian films on IMDb. Well, now that Rishab Shetty has made a mark of his own, the audience seem to be reading more about the Kannada star, but did you know that there was a time when he used to sell water cans to make ends meet much before his stardom? Scroll ahead to know more.

Last year, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Rishab Shetty had opened up about his journey to success amid struggles. He revealed, “Right after the second year degree, I started doing odd jobs as I wouldn’t have money for watching movies and couldn’t ask for money all the time from dad right? Whatever jobs I got, I did all of them. In 2004, I started and in 2014, I got my first direction so in 10 years I had to survive.”

Rishab had said that some of those jobs included selling water cans, real estate, and hotel work. The ‘Kantara’ sensation added, “I wanted to be an actor but wasn’t getting any chance in the industry because no contacts and I had no idea about how to approach. So I read a story about a Kannada actor about how he started off as an assistant director, got a few contacts, did some side characters, and then became a hero. Then, I thought this way seems good for people like us. After my education, I did a short-term course on filmmaking, then worked as an assistant director and after 6-7 years, I diverted into acting.”

However, Rishab finally grabbed an opportunity despite the struggles and his first major role was in the Kannada film Tuglak in 2012. Later in 2016, the actor made his directorial debut with Ricky starring Rakshit Shetty which received an average response from the audience. Following this Rishab directed a film titled Kirik Party that went on to win the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film at the 66th National Film Awards.

Since then, Rishab Shetty has been a part of several hit commercial films with Kantara being the second highest-grossing Kannada film ever. Talking about his upcoming projects, the director-actor will be next seen in Natesh Hegde’s Vaghachipani.

