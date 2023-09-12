Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which is titled Pushpa 2: The Rule has now got a release date, and the film is releasing on the Independence Day weekend in 2024. However, the date was already booked by Rohit Shetty for the Singham threequel titled Singham Returns! Now, with the two films clashing, it would have been a major battle to witness unless and until one of them makes way for the other.

After the release date of Allu Arjun starrer was dropped online, it has been speculated that Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn might move their cop drama to a safer date. But these are just wild theories making rounds on the internet with no proof or hints from either of the parties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, netizens are hoping that this clash happens. Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty fans have been reacting to this ‘mahatakkar’ and are hoping that it is the right time to dethrone the south biggies. Maybe, with Hindi films reclaiming their box office throne has instilled much confidence in Bollywood fans who want Pushpa 2 to clash with Singham Again.

A fan reacted, “#SinghamAgain ki date change Mt krna @iamrohitshetty plz.” Another fan commented, “#SinghamAgain >> South Chushpa.” A third user wrote, “Ajay should not change his date… South hardly gives chillar to hindi movies.. So why should hindi movie give them a way to earn more…Clash 🔥🔥 Bring it on.”

Another confident fan wrote, “Ajay and Rohit are confident that #SinghamAgain will do wonders on any date, including a nonholiday release.” However, a user was dicey about the decision and pointed out, “#SinghamAgain likely to be postponed to avoid clash with #Pushpa2TheRule

Safe play or Cleverness!! Time will tell.”

There was one fan who did not want the overconfidence to overshadow the success of the Singham Franchise and wrote, “If @ajaydevgn committed the mistake of clashing #SinghamAgain with #Pushpa2TheRule, it will the last installment of Singham franchise.”

Some are sure that the clash won’t happen. However, it will not be Ajay Devgn, but Allu Arjun, who will make the way!

For the unversed, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are bringing back their much-awaited cop-universe’s threequel Singham Returns with Akshay Kumar, & Ranveer Singh playing their parts as Sooryavanshi and Simmba. Deepika Padukone has also joined the universe as a female cop, with reports of Tiger Shroff joining the universe as the youngest cop.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Is Proud Of ‘Jawan Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan For Reviving Bollywood Box Office; SRK Responds, “Aap Ne Dua Maangi…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News