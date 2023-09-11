FRIENDS is a show which is an emotion for people. The American sitcom, which aired from 1994 to 2004, has a fan in every generation and still is on the re-run lists of many. This is the exact reason that fans keep trying to make spin-offs, find loopholes, create theories, and some crossovers with brilliant edits. Another such edit for Friends with a Bollywood star cast has been going viral on the internet.

A creative has edited the theme song of the show according to a Bollywood casting, and the clip has been so perfectly edited that it will leave you wanting for this collaboration ASAP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video, edited by an artist, Divyansh Soni, was shared on his Instagram Account, where netizens seemed to be quite impressed with the casting. The clip casts Alia Bhatt as Rachel Green, Priyanka Chopra as Monika Geller, and Deepika Padukone as Phoebe Buffay.

While the actresses look perfect for their part in the title track, it was Ranveer Singh’s Joey Tribbiani, Rajkummar Rao’s Chandler Bing, and Sidharth Malhotra’s Ross Geller that made everyone’s eyes pop out. But guess who won the show for us? It was none other than Rajpal Yadav, starring as Gunther.

While watching him, one could even imagine Rajpal Yadav’s funny role in Akshay Kumar – Amitabh Bachchan starrer Waqt – A Race Against Time. Netizens were quick with their reactions and had more options for the cast. A user commented, “Oh My God this is soo cooool…. but what about Janice? I think Janice’s Oh My God can be done by Katrina Kaif or Nusrat Bharucha.” Another comment read, “Damn! Why this i’s so cool.” Another user had more casting suggestions and wrote, “Replace Alia and Ranveer with Kiara and Kartik yes now I like ur reel a lot!”

A comment even retitled the show for Indian audiences and wrote, “D.O.S.T.S …. Perfect edit lol.” A comment read, “@ranveersingh so apt for joey!”

You can watch the clip here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘿𝙄𝙑𝙔Δ𝙉𝙎𝙃 𝙎𝙊𝙉𝙄 (@divyansh.soni_)

What are your opinions on this new casting of FRIENDS titled D.O.S.T.S.? Do you have some better casting options in your mind? Let us know in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more trending stories.

Must Read: Naseeruddin Shah Slams The Kerala Story & Gadar 2 For Allegedly Promoting Jingoism: “It’s Disturbing That Films Like Kashmir Files Are So Massively Popular”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News