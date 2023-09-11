Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was a distinct voice for Bollywood’s Sufiana love before the controversial Pakistani artists ban happened in the country. However, the Afreen singer still has his fans and songs both in Bollywood movies. One such famous song was Teri Ore, crooned by Shreya Ghoshal along with the musical genius who belongs to the heritage of the great Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab.

So, an old video has resurfaced on the internet where Rahat Sahab, seems to be in very high spirit as he performs for a live audience. The only catch being he was not performing live. However, this was not the weird part of the video. It had a Pakitani actress also crooning the Hindi song Teri Ore, to Shreya Ghoshal’s voice, making it very evident that the two were lip-syncing the entire act.

However, this was also not the weird part of the video. Here comes the catch: The internet felt that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was supremely drunk while he was performing the act since he could not speak words without fumbling, making a ‘Today’ sound like a Teeday, and more.

The viral video was shared by an Instagram handle, yesthatsumit and the netizens took brutal digs at the acclaimed singer for behaving so irresponsibly. A troll wrote, “Enjoyed it, but Nusrat Sahab zinda hote toh do laafa maarte yeh dekh ke!” Another troll said, “Ustaad Daaru Fateh Ali Khan.” Some even guessed the brand of the liquor he had as one comment read, “Apricet.”

A user pointed out, “She’s not a female singer. It’s the Pakistani actress Reema. They’re lip-syncing.” Another user asked, “And no one asked for their tickets back??” A troll wrote, “Bhai ko pehli baar lag rha Rahat mili hai.” Another brutal dig read, “SORRY, Nusrat Fateh Ali Sahab.”

Some could not believe that the singer was high. A comment questioned, “Ye kya foonk ke aaya hai bhai…” A dig read, “Rahat Fateh Talli Khan.” Another comment read, “Kya pilaya tha isko yaar?”

You can watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumit Dubey (@yesthatsumit)

However, the singer might be seen in a visibly embarrassing way during the show, but still, no one can deny the fact that he has given the industry some of the best musical gems. Tuning in to Jag Ghoomeya right now.

