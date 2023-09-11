Sunny Deol has redefined success and stardom with Gadar 2. The film, which created an uproar at the Box Office with 500+ crore and still couting is ready to rewrite history crossing, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan’s lifetime Hindi business. However, does that make Sunny Deol a box office superstar already? Well, self acclaimed critic KRK has doubts about this claim.

KRK feels Sunny Paaji’s reclaim to superstardom is a little far fetched and to prove his point he presented an undisclosed fact. KRK revealed that another film of the Gadar actor has been ready to release for the past six months but the makers do not seem very keen to release it.

In fact, the makers are not ready to spend money on marketing and advertising as well, despite Gadar 2 making 500 crore plus at the box office. Guess the fun fact? The makers of this film are the same! Zee, as per KRK’s claims. In his tweet, KRK wrote, “Zee has produced a film with Sunny Deol in main lead n that film is ready for release for last 6months. But Zee doesn’t want to release the film. If Sunny has become super star then why Zee doesn’t want to spend only ₹10Cr for P&A! Because they know that Sunny is a flop actor.”

Netizens had mixed reactions to this tweet. While some slammed KRK for portraying Sunny Deol in a bad light, others had to agree with him disheartedly. A Twitter user wrote, “Abhi aa gayi to chal jaayegi. Gadar 2 ki wajah se abhi logon ke emotions high par hain.” Another comment read, “Fact.” A third user wrote, “Gadar 2 success was because of gadar.” Another echoed the same thought, “Sunny is still a flop actor….gadar-2 was a success, not Sunny Deol.”

Some argued and compared the film’s success. A user commented, “No…hate but u can’t even stand against sunny paji…he creates a legacy…and if talk about your acting ….litterly there is no..match between Raja Bhoj and Gangu teli.” Another comment asked, “65 saal ki umar me kis Bollywood actor ki film 500 crore ki business ki hai ?”

However, there were many who agreed with KRK. A comment read, “Somehow agree..Gadar ka thoka lag gaya bas..agly hit k liye shaid 10 saal aur lag jaayein.” Another user pointed out, “Becoz if that film becomes flop then sunny’s stardum will sleep again…i think sunny told them to do not release now.” Another one trolled Sunny Deol and wrote, “Movie Name – Gumshuda ki Talaash.”

Here is the context to this comment!

Movie Name – Gumshuda ki Talaash pic.twitter.com/oeLeU37HUL — MoSha (@shamoh85) September 11, 2023

For the unversed, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 success has invited a plethora of sequels already. While he is gearing up for Apne 2, Maa Tujhe Salaam 2 has also been announced. Sunny Deol has also worked on a film titled Baap, which is in the pipeline.

