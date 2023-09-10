Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan & Jawan, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 To Rajinikanth’s Jailer - India’s Biggest Box Office Blockbusters Prove Age Is Just A Number & These Superstars Are Only Getting Started!

Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan – what is common between these superstars other than cinema? They have all crossed their glorious 50 long back and have seen the lows at the box office before their last money spinners. They also got big hits in their respective industries, which changed the whole narrative and led by example.

Shah Rukh Khan once said in an interview that he is the last “superstar” and there won’t another after him. In fact, during one of his witty remarks, he had clarified that he doesn’t consider any of the new comers his competition. SRK is 57 years old today, made a smashing comeback earlier this year and how! Pathaan became highest opener of Hindi Cinema with 57 crores and also was the first 500 crore movie from the industry.

Before Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan delivered a series of flops including Zero, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Fan and these were all a part of his efforts to break out of his shell and try something new. Media, critics had written off him, suggesting him to take up supporting roles and move past the ‘lead roles’. SRK made his highly successful comeback with a lot of positivity and fans welcomed him with open arms (in his signature style).

Jawaan touted to be bigger than Pathaan is projected to set benchmarks in Hindi cinema. It has already crossed 180 crores at the box office within the first three days. Then, there is DUNKI directed by the HIT machine Raju Hirani, which barely has any chances of going wrong. It’s pretty much as SRK once said, “Abhi toh Picture Baaki Hain.”

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 turned out to be a huge surprise for him, the makers as well the critics.

Yamla Pagla Deewana (Part 1) released in 2011 was a Hit. After that, Sunny didn’t have any mention-worthy movies and neither luck at the box office. Twelve years after YPD1, Sunny Deol at his prime 65 has got himself and Bollywood, one of biggest success, with Gadar 2 in 2023. The emotion of Gadar and his character worked big time, and rest as they say is history.

Thalaiva Rajini Sir has attained demi god status long back and is way above the game of ‘hits and flops’ for many. Fans worship his cut-outs and also conduct poojas when his projects release. Rajini Sir is an emotion. But box office has a different story.

Even Rajinikanth was going through a rough patch with his big productions not getting the returns and heavy losses were suffered by distributors. In fact, there are numerous stories about Rajini compensating distributors. His previous releases – Annathe, Petta, Darbar lost money. 2.0, on the other hand, was decent while Kaala didn’t work either.

Then, Rajini Sir hit back with Jailer in 2023. At 72, his unbelievable style, class, persona has helped him knock it out of the park. The movie crossed 600 crores globally, proving cinema buffs who the real BOSS is!

Kamal Haasan was not seeing much success with his previous releases. Then, Vikram happened at the age of 67. The 2022 global Super Hit grossed 400 crores worldwide injecting new vigor to one of the greatest actor in Indian cinema. His Indian 2 is now one of hottest projects.

Superstar Mammootty from Malayalam cinema is a global icon. He delivered a superhit movie in 2022 called Bheehma Parvam. At the age of 71, the icon delivered a movie grossing 90-100 crores from Malayalam cinema, which has only a few movies crossing the 75 crore mark in total.

Telugu star NBK or Balayya was not delivering great hits for quite sometime. He was criticized for his age defying roles and romancing with heroines 1/3 rd his age. Balaayya is unaffected and still wooes younger heroines in movies.

At age of 62, Balayya delivered a hit to seal critics tongue when AKHANDA released. The movie was appreciated by critics and even Audience lapped it up. It crossed 150 crores worldwide, sending a clear message that he’s here to stay.

Ending this note with a surprise Superhit from Marathi Cinema. The movie is BAIPAN BHAARI DEVA, which about 6 sisters who meet after long time. The main lead is Rohini Hattangadi, nearing her 70 and Vandana Gupte, who has crossed her 70.

This 2023 release, BAIPAN BHAARI DEVA, IS CROSSING 70 CRORES in India and challenging the young romance movie SAIRAT, which is biggest Hit of Marathi cinema.

This proves that age is just a number and it’s never too late to reboot your caree! Shah Rukh Khan is here to stay, and so is Rajinikanth. Audience won’t let them go soon!

