Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the glory of his recent release Jawan. The film, which released on September 7, managed to cross the 200 crore mark in just three days at the domestic box office. Eijaz Khan, who plays a pivotal role in the film, recently shared his experience of working with SRK on the film.

Eijaz is well known in the television industry for his performance in soaps like Kkavyanjali, and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. He has also appeared in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Shorgul and a few other flicks.

During a conversation with Connect FM Canada, Eijaz Khan admitted to feeling hesitant about doing an action sequence that involved hitting Shah Rukh Khan. However, to his surprise, SRK encouraged him to go through with it. Eijaz said, “Shah Rukh sir is not only one of the biggest film stars of India but also all around the world. And I know that. Luckily, I was part of a dance tour involving Salman sir and Shah Rukh sir. We used to go out of India and we did world tours for three months. And I have seen that frenzy.”

Eijaz Khan continued, “I used to dance behind Shah Rukh, but now I share screen space with him. I am threatening him. I am asking him for suggestions for a scene. I did not interact much with Atlee sir and Shah Rukh sir, but I reminded him that I danced with him.”

The actor said that he was hesitant to do the action sequences because he had to push and hit Shah Rukh. He recalled SRK telling him, “Don’t worry, do it.” Eijaz added that the first time he could not do it and that time SRK said, “Eijaz do it, I can handle it.”

Eijaz Khan added, “He wants to give you a spotlight to shine. He wants everyone to be happy and everyone to be satisfied with what they are doing. Such a big man and all he does is he tries to spread happiness, he tries to spread positivity, and he tries to let everyone bask in his glory and have their moment in the spotlight.”

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone among others.

