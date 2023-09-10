Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the glory and fans’ love and admiration for his recently released film Jawan, directed by Atlee, featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and others in pivotal roles. As the film mints moolah at the box office, let’s talk about SRK’s charisma. Well, it doesn’t need to be discussed, however, apart from his acting chops, King Khan is known for his wits and sarcasm.

SRK has been ruling over millions of fans’ hearts with his aura, humble personality, charm, good looks, and the list never ends. But do you know what he said when he was asked to give some tips on how to attract a woman? Scroll ahead to watch and learn!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once, at a press conference, Shah Rukh Khan was asked to share tips on how to attract a woman, especially from SRK psychology. To that, the Pathaan actor gave a befitting reply that will leave you awestruck. He said, “I don’t have any psychology. I have only one, and I say this often enough, and women who work with me or know me and all the ladies who work with me in my office will tell you that I have only one mantra, and I say this to everyone.”