Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the glory and fans’ love and admiration for his recently released film Jawan, directed by Atlee, featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and others in pivotal roles. As the film mints moolah at the box office, let’s talk about SRK’s charisma. Well, it doesn’t need to be discussed, however, apart from his acting chops, King Khan is known for his wits and sarcasm.
SRK has been ruling over millions of fans’ hearts with his aura, humble personality, charm, good looks, and the list never ends. But do you know what he said when he was asked to give some tips on how to attract a woman? Scroll ahead to watch and learn!
Once, at a press conference, Shah Rukh Khan was asked to share tips on how to attract a woman, especially from SRK psychology. To that, the Pathaan actor gave a befitting reply that will leave you awestruck. He said, “I don’t have any psychology. I have only one, and I say this often enough, and women who work with me or know me and all the ladies who work with me in my office will tell you that I have only one mantra, and I say this to everyone.”
Shah Rukh Khan further stated, “Be gentle with a lady, be courteous to a lady and be extremely respectful to a lady. It may be old-fashioned – open the door, take off your jacket on a puddle. Do whatever, but do not, do not, do not ever disrespect a woman in any aspect. There is no conquering a woman. There’s only having a partner in a woman. So remember that all the time.”
Well, in this fast-paced relationship era, Shah Rukh Khan’s tip to go back to the old-fashioned zone is everything that we ladies want to hear. Isn’t it? Shah Rukh Khan’s love for Gauri Khan is enough to prove that kind of love. What do you say?
