Pooja Bhatt needs no introduction. The actress – who was recently seen on Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT 2, was a much-sought-after actress in the 90s who made the headlines owing to controversies as much as she did because of her professional life. One of these controversies was the actress posing n*de for a magazine cover with only paint covering her body. And now she’s spoken up about it.

For the unversed, during the 1990s, Pooja opted to do a n*de photoshoot and had her body covered in just body paint. Years later, the actress got candid about the shoot, why she decided to recreate the Vanity Fair cover featuring Demi Moore and the controversy that followed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Pooja Bhatt got candid about meeting Anna Singh, the person who painted her body, and photographer Dinesh Raheja – the guy who shot the controversial magazine cover, at Jagdish Mali’s studio. While talking about the Demi Moore cover being her inspiration, she said, “I saw the original photo of Demi Moore and I found it to be very aesthetic. I never thought I was doing anything controversial.”

Pooja Bhatt continued, “It’s about neeyat. I thought it was aesthetic, and I just did it like that. It was not pre-planned that, ‘Oh this will go viral’. These words didn’t exist in those times. We did things organically. Sometimes it worked, sometimes it didn’t. Sometimes it used to get controversial, so we had to keep our head low, and sometimes people really liked it.”

During the same conversation, the actress also got candid about how today’s young stars are barely ‘organic’ and think a lot before doing anything. Pooja said, “That organic nature has been watered down in today’s times. Some of today’s youngsters are too cautious. When you start playing to the gallery constantly and start thinking, ‘If I will post this picture, these many views will come’, then it doesn’t work.”

Do you agree with what Pooja Bhatt said? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: “Shah Rukh Khan Was New & Got Into A Thing With Deewana Director,” Recalls Dalip Tahil Who Was Flabbergasted & Feared Things May Deteriorate Between The Two But What Raj Kanwar Did Next Was Unmissable!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News