South Indian stars like Jr. NTR, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others have entered Bollywood, but one young hero, who is already facing troubles at the box office, has reportedly rejected a role in the Bollywood film Don 3. According to CineJosh, Vijay Deverakonda was approached by the makers of Don 3 to play the role of the villain, but he turned down the opportunity.

Everything You Need To Know About Don 3

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Don 3 will feature Ranveer Singh as the protagonist. Kriti Sanon is expected to play the female lead, as rumours suggest that Kiara Advani is no longer part of the project and Kriti has replaced her. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also expected to join the cast. Shah Rukh Khan might make an appearance as well, with reports claiming that the director has already reached out to him and narrated the cameo role.

Upcoming Release of Vijay Deverakonda

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film, scheduled for release on July 31, 2025, in three languages: Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. This spy action thriller is planned as a duology, with Kingdom being the first part.

Other cast members includes Bhagyashri Borse, Rukmini Vasanth, B.S. Avinash, Manikanta Varanasi, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Keshav Deepak, Koushik Mahata, Satyadev Kancharana, and Bhannu Prakshan.

Cinematography is handled by Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T. John, with Kolla Avinash serving as the art director. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is produced by Sai Soujanya and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Fortune Four Cinemas, Sithara Entertainments, and Srikara Studios.

