Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 continues its impressive run at the box office. It has completed 10 glorious weeks, and despite new competition, the spy-action thriller refuses to end its journey. Scroll below for a detailed report on budget, profits, as well as collections in India and worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 Domestic Box Office Collection

According to estimates, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected 20 lakh on day 71. It concluded its 10th week on a strong note, courtesy of the Eid holiday, which led to a slight improvement in footfalls. The total earnings in India stand at 1185.35 crore net, which is about 1398.71 crore in gross total.

Dhurandhar 2 was made on an estimated budget of 225 crore. It has registered mind-boggling returns of 960.35 crore. Aditya Dhar’s directorial is a super-duper hit, but will miss the 1200 crore milestone in its Indian lifetime. Sanjay Dutt co-starrer deserves to be celebrated as it is the highest-grossing Bollywood film in history.

Check out the detailed week-wise box office breakdown in all languages (India net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day, including paid previews)

Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 58 crore

Week 5: 20.63 crore

Week 6: 12.5 crore

Week 7: 5.54 crore

Week 8: 3.89 crore

Week 9: 2.19 crore

Week 10: 1.45 crore

Total: 1185.35 crore

Where does Dhurandhar: The Revenge stand worldwide?

Ranveer Singh starrer concluded its overseas journey, accumulating 451 crore gross. Combined with the domestic gross, its worldwide total surged to 1849.71 crore gross. It is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time, only behind Dangal (2059.04 crore).

The spy action thriller sequel is also the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 71 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1185.35 crore

India gross: 1398.71 crore

ROI: 426.82%

Overseas gross: 451 crore

Worldwide gross: 1849.71 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

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