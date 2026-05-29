Hombale Films, known for delivering some of the biggest cinematic hits like KGF, Kantara: Chapter 1, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, and Mahavatar Narsimha, is now expanding into a broader spectrum of Indian cinema. After successful South and Pan-India movies, the production company is now stepping into Marathi-Hindi cinema with Yeto Ka Naay.

Hombale Films Expands Beyond Pan-India Blockbusters

The production house announced its hip-hop musical drama Yeto Ka Naay with its Hindi version titled YKN – Pehla Vaar. This marks the beginning of a fresh journey across cultures and languages. Hombale Films is entering the hip-hop musical space with their first one-of-a-kind film in the genre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Yeto Ka Naay is rooted in youth culture, rhythm, emotion, and authenticity. The story is entirely set against the backdrop of Mumbai. The film will offer a blend of vibrant Marathi hip-hop culture with an emotionally compelling narrative. It is a story of youth, friendship, love, identity, and self-discovery.

More About Yeto Ka Naay

While major details around the cast and plot have been kept under wraps, the shoot is underway. The filming is scheduled in Mumbai since it is set against the backdrop of the city. Yeto Ka Naay is slated to release in theaters later this year.

Yeto Ka Naay is directed and written by Sarang Sanjeev Sathaye along with co-writers Sujay Jadhav, Srushti Tawade, and Shreyas Sagvekar. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the upcoming movie features cinematography by Harshvir Oberai and music composed by AV Prafullachandra.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Koimoi

Must Read: Kattalan Expands The Marco Universe With A Major Connection To Marco 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News