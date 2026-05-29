Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 14: Ayushmann Khurrana's Romantic Marital Comedy Is A Success!

Ayushmann Khurrana has officially reclaimed his favorite playground, and the sweet smell of theatrical success is back in his filmography! Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has finally claimed the success mark at the box office. By delivering a surprising surge on its second Thursday, the marital comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi has achieved 100% budget recovery.

Defying the standard late-week decline, the comedy-drama registered its highest weekday score of the second week. The film, after its budget recovery, has now moved ahead to churning out profits at the box office.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 14

On the 14th day, the second Thursday, May 28, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, earned 2.03 crore over 2,764 shows with an occupancy of almost 18%. The total net collection of the film stands at 48.83 crore at the box office in India in 14 days.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film at the box office. (India Net Collection).

Week 1: 33.75 crore

Day 8: 1.71 crore

Day 9: 3.13 crore

Day 10: 3.75 crore

Day 11: 1.41 crore

Day 12: 1.72 crore

Day 13: 1.33 crore

Day 14: 2.03 crore

Total: 48.83 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Budget

Earlier, the budget of the film was estimated to be 60 crore, but our reliable sources confirm the budget of the film to be 47 crore! As per this reported budget, the film has recovered its entire budget and has now moved to the profit-earning zone!

With the conclusion of its second week, the film has churned out a profit of only 3.89%. With the upcoming third weekend, the film is gearing up to deliver good profits at the box office. However, with the third weekend, the film might witness a slight reduction in the show count with new releases, but still, the film will continue to earn for another week!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 13 days.

India Net Collection: 48.83 crore

India Gross Collection: 57.63 crore

Budget: 47 crore

Profit: 1.83 crore

ROI%: 3.89%

Overseas Gross Collection: 7.65 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 65.28 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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