Ayushmann Khurrana’s knack for delivering highly relatable, quirky slice-of-life relationship comedies is paying off beautifully at the domestic ticket windows! After pulling off a good second weekend, Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has shown very good hold during the second week as well.

In fact, despite the IPL and other competitions, Mudassar Aziz’s film has managed to bring a comparative jump on the second Tuesday from the second Monday, which is exceptional! Instead of suffering a standard second Tuesday drop, the marital comedy actually registered an impressive upward push.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 12

On the 12th day, the second Tuesday, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earned 1.72 crore at the box office. This is a jump from the previous day’s 1.41 crore. With the total domestic net steadily climbing, this multi-starrer entertainer is now 14.53 crore away from touching its success mark!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film at the box office. (India Net Collection).

Week 1: 33.75 crore

Day 8: 1.71 crore

Day 9: 3.13 crore

Day 10: 3.75 crore

Day 11: 1.41 crore

Day 12: 1.72 crore

Total: 45.47 crore

What has left the trade highly optimistic is the film’s unusual weekday trajectory. Usually, a movie expects a 10% slide from its second Monday to its second Tuesday, but Ayushmann Khurrana‘s film, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh, witnessed a solid 22% jump instead.

Mounted on a budget of 60 crore, the film has secured 75.7% budget recovery and is on the way to hit the success mark at the box office.

If the film can protect its show counts heading into its third weekend and maintain a steady daily crawl above the 1.20 crore mark, this marital chaos is comfortably locked to cross the finish line in style.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 12 days.

India Net Collection: 45.47 crore

India Gross Collection: 53.65 crore

Budget: 60 crore

Budget recovery: 75.7%

Overseas Gross Collection: 7.55 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 61.2 crore

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 5: Ananya Panday & Lakshya’s Film Refuses To Slow Down Despite IPL – Swiftly Moving Towards Next Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News