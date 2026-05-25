Mudassar Aziz’s romantic comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, has concluded its second weekend on a good note. It is now moving towards the 50 crore milestone. But before that, Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered his 9th highest-grossing film of all time in India. Scroll below for the day 10 report!

How much has Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earned in India?

According to the official update, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do amassed 3.75 crore on day 10. It managed to showcase a further 20% growth in the last 24 hours despite competition from Chand Mera Dil, Bhooth Bangla, and other releases. In fact, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh’s co-starrer remained the second choice of the audience in Bollywood on Sunday.

The total box office collection in India has reached 42.34 crore net after 10 days. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is on the right track, as it has recovered over 70% of its reported 60 crore budget already. It needs only 17.66 crore more in the kitty to emerge as a success.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 33.75 crore

Day 8: 1.71 crore

Day 9: 3.13 crore

Day 10: 3.75 crore

Total: 42.34 crore

Beats Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Vicky Donor!

On day 10, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do surpassed the domestic lifetime of Vicky Donor (40.01 crore) and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (41.9 crore). It is now Ayushmann Khurrana’s 9th highest-grossing film in India.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana (net):

Thamma: 157.05 crore Dream Girl – 139.7 crore Badhaai Ho – 136.8 crore Bala – 116.38 crore Dream Girl 2 – 105 crore AndhaDhun – 72.5 crore Article 15 – 63.05 crore Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – 62.5 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 42.34 crore Shubh Mangal Saavdhan – 41.9 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 10 Summary

Budget: 60 crore

India net: 42.34 crore

Budget recovery: 70.56%

India gross: 49.96 crore

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