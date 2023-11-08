Ayushmann Khurrana has established himself as one of the most successful young stars in Bollywood over the years, but in the post-COVID era, he really struggled to taste success at the Indian box office. The search finally ended with Dream Girl 2, as it turned out to be a profitable venture and went on to enter the 100 crore club.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film served as a spiritual sequel to 2019’s Dream Girl. As the first installment was a huge success at ticket windows and even garnered critical acclaim, this one had huge expectations pinned on it. Unfortunately, it didn’t receive much love from critics this time, and even word-of-mouth was average. Still, it made good returns, all thanks to the sequel factor working a big time.

Released on 25th August, Dream Girl 2 raked in 10.69 crores net on the opening day and emerged as the biggest opener for Ayushmann Khurrana. During the opening weekend, it did good business by amassing 40.71 crores net and ended the opening week just below the mark of 70 crores net. In the lifetime run, the film wrapped up 105 crores net.

Check out the daily breakdown of Dream Girl 2 at the Indian box office:

Day 1- 10.69 crores

Day 2- 14.02 crores

Day 3- 16 crores

First weekend- 40.71 crores

Day 4- 5.42 crores

Day 5- 5.87 crores

Day 6- 7.50 crores

Day 7- 7.50 crores

First week- 67 crores

Day 8- 5 crores

Day 9- 7.25 crores

Day 10- 7.75 crores

Day 11- 2.50 crores

Day 12- 2.25 crores

Day 13- 2 crores

Day 14- 1.25 crores

Second week- 28 crores

Day 15- 0.90 crore

Day 16- 1.30 crores

Day 17- 1.45 crores

Day 18- 0.45 crore

Day 19- 0.40 crore

Day 20- 0.35 crore

Day 21- 0.30 crore

Third week- 5.15 crores

Remaining days- 4.85

Lifetime- 105 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

