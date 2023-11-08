Ayushmann Khurrana has established himself as one of the most successful young stars in Bollywood over the years, but in the post-COVID era, he really struggled to taste success at the Indian box office. The search finally ended with Dream Girl 2, as it turned out to be a profitable venture and went on to enter the 100 crore club.
Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film served as a spiritual sequel to 2019’s Dream Girl. As the first installment was a huge success at ticket windows and even garnered critical acclaim, this one had huge expectations pinned on it. Unfortunately, it didn’t receive much love from critics this time, and even word-of-mouth was average. Still, it made good returns, all thanks to the sequel factor working a big time.
Released on 25th August, Dream Girl 2 raked in 10.69 crores net on the opening day and emerged as the biggest opener for Ayushmann Khurrana. During the opening weekend, it did good business by amassing 40.71 crores net and ended the opening week just below the mark of 70 crores net. In the lifetime run, the film wrapped up 105 crores net.
Trending
Check out the daily breakdown of Dream Girl 2 at the Indian box office:
Day 1- 10.69 crores
Day 2- 14.02 crores
Day 3- 16 crores
First weekend- 40.71 crores
- Day 4- 5.42 crores
- Day 5- 5.87 crores
- Day 6- 7.50 crores
- Day 7- 7.50 crores
First week- 67 crores
- Day 8- 5 crores
- Day 9- 7.25 crores
- Day 10- 7.75 crores
- Day 11- 2.50 crores
- Day 12- 2.25 crores
- Day 13- 2 crores
- Day 14- 1.25 crores
Second week- 28 crores
- Day 15- 0.90 crore
- Day 16- 1.30 crores
- Day 17- 1.45 crores
- Day 18- 0.45 crore
- Day 19- 0.40 crore
- Day 20- 0.35 crore
- Day 21- 0.30 crore
Third week- 5.15 crores
Remaining days- 4.85
Lifetime- 105 crores
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!
Must Read: Jawan Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Bollywood’s First-Ever 600 Crore Club Entrant Led By Shah Rukh Khan!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News