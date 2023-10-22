Ayushmann Khurrana is undoubtedly one of the best actors from the current generation. Ever since he debuted in 2012 with Vicky Donor, the actor never looked back and has been climbing the ladder of success. Despite doing off-beat films, Ayushmann has a solid strike rate at the Indian box office. Let’s take a look at it below!
How do we calculate the success ratio?
Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio
Ayushmann Khurrana’s box office success ratio: (6 + 2 + 3 + 1)/19 x 100 = 63.15%
Total releases – 19
Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 6
Vicky Donor
Andhadhun
Badhaai Ho
Article 15
Dream Girl
Bala
Hit – 2
Dum Laga Ke Haisha
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Plus – 3
Nautanki Saala
Bareilly Ki Barfi
Dream Girl 2
Average – 1
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Flop – 5
Bewakoofiyaan
Hawaizaada
Meri Pyaari Bindu
Anek
An Action Hero
Losing – 2
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Doctor G
Overseas Hit – 2
Andhadhun
Badhaai Ho
Highest-earning film in India –
Badhaai Ho (139.70 crores)
Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –
Andhadhun (453.80 crores gross)
Films in 100 crore club –
4 (Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala & Dream Girl 2)
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News