Ayushmann Khurrana is undoubtedly one of the best actors from the current generation. Ever since he debuted in 2012 with Vicky Donor, the actor never looked back and has been climbing the ladder of success. Despite doing off-beat films, Ayushmann has a solid strike rate at the Indian box office. Let’s take a look at it below!

How do we calculate the success ratio?

Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

Ayushmann Khurrana’s box office success ratio: (6 + 2 + 3 + 1)/19 x 100 = 63.15%

Total releases – 19

Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 6

Vicky Donor

Andhadhun

Badhaai Ho

Article 15

Dream Girl

Bala

Hit – 2

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Plus – 3

Nautanki Saala

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Dream Girl 2

Average – 1

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Flop – 5

Bewakoofiyaan

Hawaizaada

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Anek

An Action Hero

Losing – 2

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Doctor G

Overseas Hit – 2

Andhadhun

Badhaai Ho

Highest-earning film in India –

Badhaai Ho (139.70 crores)

Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –

Andhadhun (453.80 crores gross)

Films in 100 crore club –

4 (Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala & Dream Girl 2)

